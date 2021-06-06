Two tennis players quarantined by covid-19 at the French Open

(CNN) – Two men’s doubles players at this year’s French Open tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in quarantine, Roland Garros organizers confirmed.

The players, both from the same team, have subsequently been eliminated from the tournament, which began on Sunday.

The unknown pair will be replaced by the first team on the substitute list.

“Since the start of the tournament on May 24, 2,446 tests have been carried out on the players and their teams,” read a statement from the tournament organizers.

“This is the first time that tournament organizers have to withdraw players, in accordance with their health protocol.”

“As a reminder, the health of all tournament players and their teams is continuously monitored through very regular tests, and they live and train in physically distanced ‘bubbles’.”

This year’s tournament was supposed to start a week early, but was delayed to allow a limited number of fans to view it.

It comes just seven months after the last edition, which was postponed to September 2020 amid the pandemic.

It’s been a hectic start for the major, with Naomi Osaka pulling out of the tournament after organizers fined her $ 15,000 for not speaking to the media after her first-round match on Sunday.

Players Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev advanced to the next round on Wednesday.