Today we are going to show you what are the two best deals on 55-inch televisions that you can find right now. And is that, Luckily for those of us who like to spend a few hours a day watching a series or movie, TV prices have been going down for a while.

That is why, now, we are going to teach you two very good 55-inch televisions that you can find for less than 400 euros, very good value for money and well worth a look. In addition, this quarantine is the ideal time for you to buy a new television where you can enjoy your leisure time, so let’s go see them!

LG 55UM7100

55-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) screen

Size with 1247x783x235mm base.

Weight with 13.8 Kg base

WebOS Smart TV 4.5 operating system

Bluetooth 5.0

3 HDMI + 2 USB + ethernet

This LG television is one of those good, beautiful and cheap televisions, which for a fairly low price can offer us quality entertainment and in a size as big as these 55 inches at 4K resolution, that you will also be able to take advantage of with your console, if you have it, something that now, with quarantine, is the most recommended thing you can do.

This television it has a viewing angle of up to 178º with HDR, which gives a greater depth of colors and allows us to see certain details when we play content in HDR, and I assure you that the difference is quite noticeable, also, this content is easily accessible from Netflix.

In addition to all this, the LG Smart TV has 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, an ethernet and an optical output for audio, that will allow you to connect your external audio equipment to enhance its sound section.

Sharp LC-55UI8762ES

55-inch 4K screen

Weight with 14.5 Kg base

Size with 123.8 x 26.2 x 76 cm base

AquosNet + operating system

Bluetooth 5.0

3 HDMI + 3 USB + ethernet

In this case, we also have a 55-inch 4K television, with HDR technology and with Sharp’s own system called Aquos Net +, which includes applications such as YouTube, Deezer or Netflix with which we can have hours and hours of entertainment.

Apart from this, this Sharp Smart TV also has sound signed by Harman Kardon, with 2 10W speakers, that guarantee a good experience when it comes to both watching movies and series and listening to music. Although, as happened on LG television, you can connect your sound system through headphones or Bluetooth.

For its part, it has three HDMI connections, three USB connections, 3.5 headphone jack, ethernet, and even an SD card slot, plus WiFi connectivity With which you can connect to the services and platforms that we have mentioned before and that can offer infinite entertainment possibilities.

