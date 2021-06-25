Two teenagers charged with fatal ambush of student leaving class in New York

Two teenagers were charged Thursday on murder charges after they allegedly carried out a fatal ambush of a 17-year-old student and shot while leaving classes in Brooklyn (NYC).

Devonte Lewis was outside the “Urban Dove” charter school in Midwood on April 29 when he was shot just after school, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. Video allegedly captured both suspects opening fire and shooting, even after Lewis fell to the ground.

“This is a shocking and tragic case in which the defendants, aged only 15 and 16, allegedly took the life of a 17-year-old student, blatantly shooting him in the middle of the day outside a high school ”, summarized the prosecutor González. “We will never accept this kind of cold-blooded violence on the streets of Brooklyn and now we will seek justice for this young victim whose life was senselessly cut short.”

Lewis I was a freshman at that school and had just started a maintenance job with the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)González added, without reporting the motive for the crime.

The teenage suspects were held without bail after their arraignment. The older of the two faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the highest charge, prosecutors said. The minor, due to his age, faces up to 15 years in prison, Pix11 said.