Two teachers are investigated for beating a 6-year-old student with a board after the mother published the video

Florida (USA) authorities are investigating the punishment with a board a six-year-old student at a Clewiston school was hit by two teachers in the presence of her mother, a Latina immigrant who recorded the punishment and said he did not understand what was happening due to language barriers.

In the recording, two women are seen, one holding the minor, and the other hitting her on the buttocks at least three times with a wooden board, while the girl screams, cries and begs not to hit her.

Melissa Carter, the director from Central Elementary School in Clewiston, and the school’s secretary, Cecilia Self, are facing an investigation for allegedly administer corporal punishment, local channel WINK News reported.

A 6yo child in FL. was beaten by her school principal, in front of her mother, for damage she allegedly caused to a computer. ⚠️ this video is graphic. It’s infuriating, outrageous & shocking & the principal is now under criminal investigation. https://t.co/M3cIZeTMKa pic.twitter.com/HPAcbYXlXe – David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) May 2, 2021

The principal of this school in South Florida, in Hendry County, had called the mother of the minor, arguing that damaged a computer and had to pay 50 dollars.

“By behaving and taking care of things, you don’t keep spoiling things,” they tell him after the beating, which occurred on April 13.

When the mother arrived at the school, they mentioned the possibility of punishment, but the mother said that due to the language barrier she did not understand the process.

Without knowing what was happening he saw hitting his daughter “with hatred” and pointed out that he did not know what to do, because he thought that if he objected he would go to jail, that’s why he said he preferred record to report the fact when he realized he could do it.

In Florida, some school districts allow corporal punishment, but Hendry County, where the incident occurred, is not one of them.