Returning to competition is complicated. Two players from the Phoenix Suns have tested positive for coronavirus in some tests that the franchise has done, according to the newspaper The Arizonan Republic.

Now we will have to see what the reactions are to this bad news. The identity of the players has not been revealed, although it will not take us long to find out for sure. Both Ricky Rubio and his teammates will have to see what position the Suns take now and how it influences the return to competition.

Although it is true that Adam Silver assured that the competition would not stop if there were any positive for coronavirus, the news that has jumped during the voluntary training that the franchise was conducting at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum makes everything difficult.

However, we have already been able to observe in other sports how some players tested positive and the competition continued, but the whirlwind that the NBA is in right now can make the situation different.