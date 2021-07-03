Two subjects are linked to the process for the crime of collecting weapons in Coahuila

MEXICO CITY.

In Coahuila, two people were linked to proceedings by the Federal Public Ministry for their probable commission in the crime of stockpiling weapons, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic reported in a statement.

The alleged perpetrators were detained by elements of the State Attorney General’s Office at the Junction of the Ejido Santa Rosa, in the municipality of Sabinas.

Four 7.62×39 caliber long guns, three long guns of different calibers, 36 magazines supplied with 1,444 7.62×39-millimeter cartridges, three metal magazines supplied with 258 cartridges and a vehicle were secured at the site.

Therefore, the detainees were at the disposal of the Federal Prosecutor, who integrated the investigation folder for the probable commission of the crime in question.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) presented evidence data to the Control Judge of the Federal Judicial Branch, who issued legal detention, linked them to proceedings and, as a precautionary measure, issued justified preventive detention.