Both deceased were students at the secondary level of basic education and were 15 and 14 years old.

Notimex –

China.- Two students from different cities of China they died suddenly of a heart attack after returning to classes, almost two weeks after school activities in the Asian giant had resumed.

As reported today by Baidu, known as “The People’s Daily”, the first death was recorded on April 24 in the Zhoukou city and the second in the city of Changsha, on the 30th of the same month.

Both deceased were students of the secondary level of basic education and they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively. According to the local authorities in their regions, they suffered a stop while performing aerobic exercises.

To this, Baidu reported that the students they also wore N95 face masks at the time of their death, so the medical authorities of China handle the hypothesis of a possible suffocation.

Meanwhile, the China Business Daily reported Monday that the parents of the first child killed in a heart attack received 370,000 yuan ($ 52,390) in compensation from the government of the Zhoukou city.

In addition, the Daily published that due to the death of Zhoukou’s student, schools in that city have already banned physical activity, since according to the local health sector, heart failure could have been caused by physical inactivity after months of confinement.

Beijing and Shanghai authorities reported on April 30 the return to school of thousands of students of the basic and upper intermediate levels, as the restrictions for the transmission of the COVID-19 decrease throughout China.

The students junior high school seniors from Shanghai returned to the classroom, while only the students From their last year of vocational education in Beijing, they were able to resume classes to prepare for the university entrance exam, the Ministry of Education reported.