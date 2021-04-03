Two stores in Spain join the Bitcoin wave and already accept payments with BTC

Two new stores in Spain dedicated to fashion and jewelry recently announced that they already accept payments with bitcoin (BTC) in their online stores. Homiés Marbella and TwoJeys clients can now use their cryptocurrencies to purchase clothing and accessories, respectively.

The establishment specialized in streetwear, or street clothes, made the activation official through a message posted on its Instagram account. The bitcoin symbol was also incorporated as one of the payment options within the e-commerce platform.

To pay with BTC, the customer must select bitcoin at the time of finalizing their purchase. ANDThe process is completed through the BTCPay Server platform, as shown on the website of Homiés Marbella, a business founded in 2014 and established in Puerto Banús.

In the case of TwoJeys, the process to pay with bitcoin is similar when checking out. However, in the latter case, the jewelry store processes transactions through the Coinbase payment gateway. Before completing the order, a window is displayed that redirects to Coinbase to complete the purchase.

“Today, the speed at which technology and the digital world advance is incredibly dizzying and, probably, in the not too distant future, it will even be surprising those e-commerce that do not use bitcoin”, explained the firm in a statement cited by Fashion Network in Spanish.

Since its founding in 2019, TwoJeys has focused on unisex jewelry garments. In 2020 the venture achieved sales in the order of 2.5 million euros. Now the company aims to bill about 5 million euros by 2021.

Bitcoin makes its way into online trading

The fact that two young Spanish companies begin to accept bitcoin as a form of payment shows their ability to adapt in times of a coronavirus pandemic, a time in which almost all production processes have been digitized.

Bitcoin continues to establish itself as an alternative to process payments in businesses around the world. Whether it is small startups or large chains, the first cryptocurrency is increasingly catching the attention of entrepreneurs.

CriptoNoticias reported this week that PayPal activated payments with bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in online stores and in the United States. The expansion allows BTC to have a potential exposure in 29 million affiliated businesses.

Do you have a startup that accepts bitcoin online or in person? Do you know any place that accepts it as a form of payment? Share the information with us through our contact page to highlight it in future articles.