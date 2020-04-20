In security matters, the more barriers you put those who want to access your computer, electronic devices or user accounts, the more difficult they will have. And is that the password of a lifetimeAlthough it is still a good option and hence its wide implementation, it is not 100% effective and there are always risks.

Either because your password is not secure enough or because you recycle passwords, something you should never do, or good for carelessness Being on a public device, at some point someone may guess, find out or obtain the password for your profile. Google, Facebook or Netflix.

But for years it has been possible to complicate things for those who try to access user accounts of others. Its acronym in English is 2FA, Two-factor authentication, which in Spanish we have come to translate as two-factor authentication or two-step verification.

Best of all, this extra security option is free and the internet greats have already implemented it in their user accounts. It is the case of Google, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook or Amazon, to cite the most relevant examples.

Let’s see what the two-step verification consists of and two examples to implement it in all your online user accounts.

Two-step verification

What we know in Spanish as two-factor authentication or two-step verification It consists of reinforcing the usual password that you must enter to log in to any web page, social network or online application. With 2FA technology, in addition to that password, there is a second step which gives more security and prevents more unauthorized access.

Specifically, if you have two-step verification enabled, when you log in, after entering the password you will be asked for additional authenticationHence the “two steps”. To give that approval, you must have configured your phone number, since you will receive a code via text message.

To activate the two-step verification in your usual accounts, you just have to enter the configuration of your user. You will find this option in the security section.

And if you don’t have that option, you can use external tools. Most popular, Authy, Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator.

How to adopt two-step verification

Although many online services have introduced the use of two-factor authentication or two-step verification, you may prefer centralize this option through a single tool that also extends this security measure to other services.

For this you can choose several mobile apps, available for iPhone and Android. Three of the best known are Authy, Google Authenticator and Microsoft Authenticator.

We start with Authy, a free service that allows you benefit from 2FA to improve the security of your password. Although it is independent of Google, Facebook and others important names, it is compatible with your user accounts. Just look on its home page and you will find guides on how to activate two-step verification in each user account.

Authy It has a desktop version (Windows, macOS and Linux) and a mobile app for iOS and Android. This means that you can use any device as a digital key. You will find more information about its ease of use in its guides section.

Another tool to consider to implement two-step verification in all your user accounts is Google Authenticator, which as its name indicates, is offered by Google itself and is compatible with other online services and accounts beyond its own products such as Gmail, YouTube, Maps or Drive.

Available for iPhone, iPad and Android, to use it you must activate two-step verification from your Google account. For this you will have to access your account, go to Security> Two-step verification and click on Start.

And since there are not two without three, we also recommend Microsoft Authenticator, the Microsoft security tool to enjoy 2FA technology in your Microsoft and third-party accounts.

Like Google, this app has a version for iPhone, iPad and Android. They can be downloaded for free and, to use it, you only need a Microsoft account with the 2FA option activated. Among other services, it is compatible with LinkedIn, GitHub, Amazon, Dropbox, Google or Facebook.

👇 More in Explica.co