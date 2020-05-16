Mexico City.- The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City, through the Cyber ​​Police, detected a message that incites to attend a massive event attended by people carrying COVID-19, whose purpose is to achieve a spread of the pandemic to generate ” herd immunity ”, which is completely false.

Through social networks, the cyber troops monitored the profile where the text of an instant messaging application is displayed, in which the invitation to a party is made.

In the message, the organizers detail that with assistance the pandemic process will be accelerated to reach what is defined as “herd immunity”, which occurs when at least 70% of the population has overcome this disease, causing the infection spreads with great difficulty as there are not enough carriers for the virus.

Also, they mention that the World Health Organization (WHO) and Sweden recommend or practice in this type of event, which is completely false.

The SSC, through the Cyber ​​Police and the officers in charge of the surveillance of said location, will keep an eye on any type of invitation to parties, meetings and concentration of people who put at risk the health of citizens.

For this reason, it urges the inhabitants of the City to avoid sharing this type of messages whose information is not true and incites to violate the preventive sanitary measures ordered by the authorities of the Government of the City of Mexico and the health sector.

Also, invite netizens to report these behaviors they find on social networks through the Cyber ​​Police, to the phone 52425100 ext. 5086 or email policia.cibernetica@ssp.cdmx.gob.mx

