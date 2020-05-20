Phase 1 of reopening begins in South Florida 2:31

Florida and Georgia, two states that were among the first to announce the reopening of businesses and public spaces amid the health crisis, have come under scrutiny for their reports on the covid-19 cases.

In Florida, Rebekah Jones, the official behind the state “dashboard,” a website showing the number of covid-19 cases and deaths in Florida, and which has been praised by Dr. Deborah Birx, says she was removed. of the project and questioned the state’s commitment to accessibility and transparency, according to the Florida Today newspaper.

In Georgia, tracking data on state covid-19 cases has been questioned after a misleading table was posted on the state Department of Public Health website, according to an article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper. .

Late last Friday, Jones announced in an email to researchers and people who had signed up to receive updates on the data portal that she had been removed from her post at the Florida Department of Health, according to Florida Today.

“As a precaution, I would not expect the new team to continue with the same level of accessibility and transparency that I put at the center of the process for the first two months,” Jones wrote, according to Florida Today.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejected the claims during a press conference Tuesday, referring to an email from Jones, saying his words had been “misrepresented,” and that the situation “was not a problem.”

CNN contacted Jones and she responded by text message: “I have been advised to wait to do interviews at this time.”

The Florida Department of Health said Tuesday that Jones had “exhibited a repeated course of insubordination” while there, making “unilateral decisions to modify the Department’s COVID-19 dashboard without input or approval from the epidemiological team or its supervisors.”

“The blatant disrespect for the professionals who worked 24 hours to provide the important information for the COVID-19 website was detrimental to the team.”

Jones has been asked to resign, the department said, and if she does not do so by 5 p.m. Thursday, she will be “fired.”

Jones started working for the Florida Department of Health a year and nine months ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Florida allowed many companies to open, with limitations, on May 4. The reopening of phase one went into effect on Monday, allowing shopping centers, restaurants, gyms and libraries to open to 50% of their capacity.

In Georgia, which began reopening last month, a bar graph on the Department of Public Health website seemed to show that the number of confirmed new cases in the counties with the most infections had declined every day for the past two weeks, The Atlanta Journal Constitution (AJC) reported May 13.

The bar chart showed a downward trajectory, but did not list the dates in chronological order or keep counties in the same position each day, causing confusion.

The graphic has been removed from the website.

The website also reported 2,400 more cases than tests that were conducted in one day last week, according to the article. The error was quickly corrected.

In the article, the lAJC said a department spokeswoman told them the chart was incorrect due to an error in the way they classified the data.

CNN has not received a response from the Health Department regarding inquiries about the bar graph.

In an interview with AJC, State Representative Scott Holcomb said he sent a letter to the governor’s office about the discrepancy.

“I don’t know how anyone can defend this graph for not being misleading, I really don’t know,” he told the newspaper.

Candice Broce, a spokeswoman for Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted on May 11: “The chart was supposed to be useful, but was met with such intense contempt that, for my part, I will never encourage the department to use anything other than chronological order in the X axis moving forward ”.

She tweeted the same day: “The X-axis was configured that way to show descending values ​​that more easily demonstrate the maximum values ​​and the counties on those dates. Our mission failed. We apologize. It is fixed. ”

CNN has reached out to Broce, Kemp’s office, the Georgia Department of Health and Holcomb’s office for comment.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

