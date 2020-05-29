They hadn’t been on a motorcycle for so long that they didn’t think twice. It had rained and the asphalt was wet, but the cold and the wind did not stop Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Tito Rabat (Avintia), the first to plant last Wednesday at the Pas de la Casa speed circuit in Andorra. Yesterday Viñales (Yamaha) did it. Like them, a handful of World Cup riders – Fabio Quartararo, Joan Mir, Aleix and Pol Espargaró and Jack Miller, among others – changed their residence to be able to train at height, take advantage of the fantastic mountains of the Principality and, incidentally, the benefits prosecutors from the neighboring country. And they have been winning with this health crisis: the confinement is beginning to be more lax in Andorra (761 cases in total, 51 deaths, no new contagion) than in Spain, so they have already started rolling.

Riders residing in Andorra usually travel to Lleida or Girona to practice motocross, enduro or dirt track on dirt circuits, these modalities that help them prepare for MotoGP; Now they also have a circuit in Pas de la Casa with an asphalt track to practice and do it, at 2,400 meters.

In MotoGP, a category in which training on the competition bike is only allowed during the four annual official trainings, these tests are essential. “It is impossible to work with the vibrations generated by the motor of a MotoGP or the tension that they apply with their whole body to hold onto the machine if it is not with the same motorcycle, but everything helps”, says Marc Rovira, physical trainer at Pol Espargaró (KTM).

MotoGP riders prepared in winter to start racing on March 8, but that race was never held. Today they prepare to get on a MotoGP on July 19 in Jerez, when the first date of the event is scheduled, three and a half months later and after spending two months locked up at home.

If last week it was Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) and Franco Morbidelli (Petronas) who returned to flat track (an American discipline that is rolled on oval tracks) on the private circuit of 46 in Tavullia (Italy), now they can also do it Andorran. In Spain, on the other hand, the circuits are not yet open and that prevents the world champion, Marc Márquez, from riding.

Training with or without a motorcycle is not, however, the worst of his problems. The pilots are facing a season in which the usual winter training sessions at the Sepang or Qatar circuits are too far away – they will surely test a couple of days before the first date and at the same circuit in Jerez – and that they will foreseeably present a calendar with about 10 grand prizes in less than five months, from July to November. To start they will have two consecutive races. And the formula may repeat itself. And that is a physical challenge that they have never faced.

“They have not stopped training, they are strong. Now we have to work to avoid injury. And instead of maximum strength and very long sessions, do it discontinuously, so that they can recover better after an effort ”, explains Rovira. “Rest will be very important. The season will be very intense and when the first race arrives there will be no time to train, ”says Genís Cuadros, coach of Marc and Alex Márquez, who are preparing with the handicap of not knowing when they will be able to do motocross. “The pilots have to be mentalized: they cannot regret what they can or cannot do these days,” says Lluis Capdevila, personal trainer for Maverick Viñales and the CAR of Sant Cugat, who indicates that to avoid muscle discomfort, runners must remember what happened in Qatar, in the last training they did with a MotoGP in early March: “Let them think about where they carried the most, and if their shoulders or arms that strengthen those joints bothered them.”