The investment panic brought about by the coronavirus has taken its toll on the entire market, but it has been primed with those securities that were already trading at a higher discount. A complex scenario for ‘value’ managers, who have to defend their bets while fitting the blow. Those of SIA only give a vote of confidence to two Spanish: Viscofan and Grifols.

The heads of Strategic Investment Advisors Group (SIA), which is the full name of the Swiss firm founded 18 years ago by the Spanish José Carlos Jarillo, they explain to Invertia their strategy in these times of pandemic. And they comment that these two are the only Spanish that “would enter our low-risk category rating due to the strength of their franchises and how difficult it is to enter their markets and compete“

The selection is based on the fact that both are “leaders in their respective markets”. Viscofan, in sausage casings and sausages. Grifols, in plasma proteins. But it is not the only common characteristic to which the investment firm points out, which also underlines that “both have excellent management teams and they are extremely robust businesses with very strong barriers to entry, attractive margins and returns and interesting growth ”.

For all these reasons, the two Spanish listed companies represent 8% of the portfolio of their LTIF Classic fund, which has Premier Oil (4.6%), Leroy Seafood (4.5%) and Pandora (4.4%) as its main positions. Also above 4% are two financial companies: the American Visa and the dutch ING. These five make up the main bets of the fund and account for 22% of a portfolio focused sectorally on basic consumption (23.4%), materials (17.3%) and industry (16.5%).

This fund has some 30 companies from around the world in portfolio with only long positions and the objective of obtaining “a return greater than 10% per year” with sufficient diversification of geographies, risk categories and business. The performance objective is a challenge for Spanish women based on the potential for consensus given by the analysts consulted by Refinitiv, which set 3.5% for Grifols and -13.2% for Viscofan.

After the worst bearish episodes of the first quarter, the managers of the fund are beginning to reinvest part of the liquidity obtained with some disinvestments executed at the beginning of the year, as well as to “move the portfolio marginally from low risk categories – such as Nestle and Reckitt Benckiser– towards more cyclical companies that have fallen much more ”. In this last group they point towards oil companies, the manufacturer of bricks and tiles Wienerberger and the cement HeidelbergCement.

SIA managers explain that two conditions had been put in place to proceed with this reinvestment in which they are already working. First, that the epidemic gave symptoms of “stabilization”, which in his opinion “has been going on since the beginning of April”.

The second signal that the firm ‘value’ had established to launch purchases has not yet arrived: “When the market crash fully reflects a major economic downturn”. This extreme had been quantified in an S&P 500 at 2,000 points, a level that is still 30% below its current price.

Regarding the LTIF Natural Resources fund, focused on investment in equities and convertible bonds of listed companies from around the world linked to these raw materials, the most prominent positions are made up Ivanhoe Mines (4.6%), Leroy Seefood (4.4%), Premier Oil (4.2%), Canadian Natural Resources (3.9%), Norsk Hydro (3.8%) and Petrobras (3.7%). The materials (34.9%) and energy (27.9%) sectors are the most weighted.

In the fund LTIF Stability A Cap, which follows a strategy seeks “Smooth market volatility” through hedging strategies focuses on Premier Oil (4.8%), Leroy Seafood (4.7%) and Pandora (4.6%). In this case, basic consumption (24.5%), materials (18.2%) and industrial (17.3%) are the most represented sectors in the portfolio with which SIA seeks to appease the fluctuations in the market.

