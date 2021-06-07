Two Spaniards at the Ritson-Ponce evening

This Saturday, from the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle (England), in DAZN we will see a gala whose stellar fight will be starred by the local Lewis Ritson (21-1, 12 KO) and the Argentine Jeremiah Nicolas Ponce (27-0, 17 KO) for IBF world super lightweight tie, twelve rounds.

In addition to other interesting combats, two Spaniards will participate in the event. The Madrilenian Vanesa Caballero (4-9-3, 0 KO) will face the English Ellie scotney (2-0, 0 KO), at six-round featherweight.

And also the man from Cádiz Alvaro Terrero (5-11-2, 3 KO), in six-round heavyweight, will face English Solomon dacres (1-0, 0 KO).

Good luck to both of you.