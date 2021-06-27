Two South African brothers disappear without a trace of 3 billion in bitcoin from thousands of investors

Related news

Two South African brothers could be responsible for the biggest scam to date hatched with the bitcoin claim. Ameer and Raees Cajee are unaccounted for and who had deposited savings in their company, Africrypt, they are unable to access their money. Total, 69,000 bitcoins equivalent to just over 3,000 million euros to change and coming from several thousand investors.

These details of the alleged scam are provided by the local Independent Online media, which has been later echoed by a multitude of publications, especially those more related to the cryptocurrency universe. What at first it was justified as a check whose scope was difficult to delimit, begins to take on signs of scam on a large scale.

The fear of some Africrypt investors was unleashed when in mid-April many users of the platform had no way to access their savings. Then, the Cajee brothers came out solicitously to explain that it was all due to a “recent breach [de seguridad]” that had exposed the portfolios of some clients, although without defining the ultimate scope of this event, according to the South African portal specialized in ITWeb technology.

Unanswered

The last messages from the brothers date back to April 13. In one of their last communications they even asked their clients and investors to refrain from going to their lawyers. “It is understandable that clients can proceed legally, but we ask them to please recognize that this will only delay the recovery process,” they defended.

Just a few days later, 20 and 18 year olds – even 17 according to some information – stopped responding to the hundreds of people affected by the alleged hacking of Africrypt. Now, they are given unaccounted for, since it has been impossible to establish any type of contact with them, not even by judicial request, according to testimonies collected by various portals in the African country.

Specialized lawyers

A group of investors delegated their representation to the Hanekom Attorneys firm, which added enough mass to request the start of a provisional settlement process to try to get the money back from your customers. The Cape Town-based law firm, which has several units of lawyers specialized in crypto assets, ended up determining that the bitcoins would have been transferred in full from the platform’s digital wallets to a dark web mixer to make it extremely difficult to track them.

The law firm points to another factor that leads to your suspicions of scam. The delivery address for the dispersion of funds lost by Africrypt investors was the same as the one that the platform had previously used for its current operations, according to Hanekom Attorneys.

As if that were not enough, the lawyers also denounce that Africrypt workers, who in many cases were also investors have been left without access to the consultation of data and customer balances. A consequence that the founding brothers attributed to the hacking before disappearing without leaving, for now, any trace.

Although, unlike other cryptocurrency scams in which these assets were used only as a claim but investments were never producedThis time, the alleged scammers did have real positions in bitcoins. The point is that there is no international regulation or in South Africa that supports funds invested in cryptocurrencies.

Unprotected Investors

As is also the case in Spain and in most European countries, cryptocurrencies do not have not even the recognition of financial assetsTherefore, the regulations are scarce and investors are left without protection against events like this, as the Bank of Spain has reiterated on several occasions. Something that, however, does not prevent the presentation of the pertinent complaints for the appropriation of assets, fraud or the crime that corresponds in each case.

In this sense, it should be remembered that the Arbistar scam in Spain is being investigated by the National Court. In this case, it is estimated that the damage caused by the alleged fraud concocted from the Canary Islands would have affected more than 32,000 people and led to the disappearance of nearly 100 million euros.