Two ‘signings’ for Barça in search of a double prize

06/15/2021 at 00:00 CEST

FC Barcelona return to work this Monday after a Sunday of satisfaction and deserved rest that followed the conquest of the first point of the semifinals in an agonizing match in extra time at the Palma Futsal court (2-3) with a final goal from Aicardo and an outstanding performance by Dídac Plana stopping and … scoring the first goal of the match.

The Barça team had to hold on to the track to resist the push of Antonio Vadillo’s men, more whole and with more rotation. And it is that the injuries of Sergio Lozano and Miquel Feixas were joined by the sanctions of Adolfo and Daniel for the direct red against Inter. At least the good news is that Dyego was able to help with a few minutes.

A lot at stake

On Wednesday, Barça will host Palma Futsal at 8:00 p.m. at the Palau with an audience and with a possible double prize. On the one hand, the classification for a final in which Andreu Plaza’s project was only missing last year (an express play-off that was pulled out of the sleeve); and on the other, to achieve one of the two tickets at stake for a Champions League in which the team has not been missing since 2017.

The great weapon of the last meetings is being Dídac with his incursions ‘a lo Higuita’. “I feel very comfortable in this situation and so does the team. In addition, it is doing me very well in terms of self-esteem and concentration, because I intervene more and I have to be even more concentrated all the time & rdquor ;, confessed the Barça goalkeeper at the conclusion of a match that opened with his goal in the equator of the first weather.

Daniel fulfilled his penalty match in Palma

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“Both Dídac and the whole team are finding good coordination and rivals are finding it difficult to counter this alternative. It’s very difficult when you have a goalkeeper in front of you who plays so well with his feet, “said Miguel Andrés, the second Barça coach (first due to Andreu Plaza’s suspension).

Still no Plaza

The red one that Andreu Plaza saw for protesting the controversial arbitration action In the third quarter-final match, he will also prevent him from leading the team on June 16 in the second semifinal match against Palma Futsal at the Palau.

As happened in Son Moix in the first game, his assistant Miguel Andrés will sit on the bench. The decision of Toledo to start the extension with Dyego as goalkeeper-player was key to change the sign of the match and to victory.