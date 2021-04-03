Two ships will repatriate part of the 3,000 Spaniards trapped in Morocco after the border closure

A plane of Iberia and two ships of Balearia and Transmediterranean will be in charge of start the repatriation plan for the almost 3,000 Spaniards trapped in Morocco, after the Maghreb authorities closed the borders with Spain last Tuesday.

The Iberia flight (Airbus A321) will take place on Sunday from White House with capacity for 200 passengers, which will be able to Madrid at 4:40 p.m. and will arrive in Madrid at 7:20 p.m.

Customers with an Iberia ticket to fly from Morocco will be accepted at no additional cost and the rest will have a reduced rate.

Also on Sunday the first ship, from Balearia, will make the journey from the port of Tanger Med and bound for Algeciras, to repatriate some seven hundred Spaniards.

On Tuesday it will be the turn of a second boat, from the company Transmediterranean and with a capacity for 750 passengers, to reduce the number of citizens trapped on Moroccan soil and who will also set sail from Tangier,

In all cases, the main objective is to solve the case of Spanish citizens (or residents in Spain) who have remained blocked in the Maghreb country due to the cancellation of their return flights with one of the airlines traveling between Spain and Morocco.

How to sign up for this process

The procedure to be eligible for the repatriation process involves signing up for one of the four Spanish consulates in the Maghreb country, an essential requirement to board these ships that are chartered in coordination between the Embassy of Spain and the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

To book the ticket with Iberia, you must contact the company’s call center and passengers from 6 years old need proof that certifies that they are free of covid in the previous 72 hours, as well as fill out the entry form before boarding.

More Spaniards and more ships

The Spanish Foreign Minister, Arancha González Laya, pointed out that the Moroccan decision to close its skies left 3,000 Spaniards stranded in Morocco, although that figure may be higher because more cases continued to appear.

The sources did not rule out that more repatriation boats could be chartered in the following days, provided that the Moroccan authorities give the necessary permits.

Emergency alternative

The return to Spain is not impossible, because for the most urgent cases there is the possibility of flying from Morocco to Senegal or Mauritania, and from there to Spain, as these routes are still open.

The suspension of flights with France and Spain on the part of Morocco it has been decided for health reasons, to avoid the expansion of new variants of the coronavirus, especially on the eve of Holy Week and also the fasting month of Ramadan, which each year involve the movement of thousands of people between these countries.