90 migrants are seen on a toy boat as they are rescued by Sea Watch 30km away from the Libyan Coast. GErman NGO Sea Watch has rescued three groups of migrants in less than 48 hours, and have asked permission to urgently dock at some port. . / Laila Sieber / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES / NO ARCHIVES

(Laila Sieber /)

Rome, June 20 . .- The Mare Jonio of the Italian NGO Mediterránea rescued 70 migrants last night, adding to the 211 aboard the ship of the German NGO Sea Watch that they expect the authorities of Malta or Italy to grant a port at a difficult time due to the pandemic.

The Mediterranean NGO reported last night that it had rescued 70 people who were in a wooden boat that was in danger of sinking in the SAR (search and rescue) area of ​​Malta, about 48 miles southeast of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

This rescue is in addition to those carried out during the week by the German NGO Sea Watch, which carries 211 migrants on board located in three barges off the coast of Libya.

In recent days, about 157 migrants have also arrived on the island of Lampedusa, in Sicily, both by their own means and accompanied by the boats of the Italian Coast Guard.

While the NGOs have denounced that this week about 500 migrants have been intercepted by Libyan boats and returned to this country.

The situation is even more complex than on other occasions since both Italy and Malta have decreed the closure of their ports due to the pandemic.

The last salvages were carried out in April by the ship Alan Kurdi, from the German Sea Eye, and the Spanish Aita Mari, both currently legally immobilized in Sicily.

The rescued migrants were transferred to a ferry that the Italian Government made available to pass the quarantine period.

While in the case of Malta, nearly 400 migrants spent more than 15 days in tourist tour boats and were finally brought ashore considering that the situation on board was unsustainable.

The Sea Watch boat was the first to return to carry out humanitarian rescues in the Central Mediterranean after two months, and soon after, the ship Mare Jonio, from the NGO Saving Humans Mediterrania, also joined the rescue efforts.

The ship Ocean Viking, from the French NGO Sos Mediterranée, also announced that it will join soon to help rescue migrants in the Central Mediterranean.

The Ministry of Interior published today the new data on migrant arrivals this year and to date 5,832 people have arrived in Italy.