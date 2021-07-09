Two servings of fruit a day reduce the risk of type II diabetes

Share

There is no doubt that a healthy diet is one of the best ways to prevent type II diabetes. Now, research, published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, reinforces the important role of fruit.

In fact, this study indicates that people who ate two servings of fruit a day had a 36% lower risk of developing type II diabetes in five years, which is in contrast to those who consumed less than half a serving of fruit a day.

Type II diabetes is a major public health burden, but more importantly, it can be prevented. In this sense, one of the best ways in which this prevention can be achieved is through a healthy diet, which includes two whole fruit servings per day.

The study authors analyzed data from 7,675 people who took part in an Australian study on diabetes, obesity and lifestyle. The findings indicated that only whole fruits reduced the participants’ risk, as well as that fruit juice, that is, juice, did not have a positive effect.

The study also found a correlation between fruit intake and insulin sensitivity markers, which means that those who ate the most fruit had to produce less insulin to lower your blood glucose levels. This is important, as high circulating insulin levels can damage blood vessels and are related not only to diabetes, but also to high blood pressure, obesity, and heart disease.

Can only fruit help prevent type II diabetes?

This study is observational, that is, care must be taken with the way in which the results are interpreted. The truth is people who ate more fruit also tended to have a healthier diet and lifestyle overall, making it difficult to isolate the fruit as the only reason some participants were less likely to develop this type of diabetes.

The researchers focused only on the most consumed fruits: apples, bananas and oranges. However, that does not mean that you should not consume the rest of the fruits, in fact, since they all contain different nutrients and phytochemicals, which work differently, variety is key.

How to incorporate fruit into your diet

Apart from its possible connection to diabetes, fruit is an important part of a balanced diet. The dietary guidelines recommend that half of the plate be fruits and vegetables and yet, a high percentage of the population does not comply with these recommendations.

The fruit is full of healthy fiber and, among its benefits, is that it helps people feel fuller for longer, which can also avoid overeating. In addition, it is recommended that fruits and vegetables occupy 60% of the shopping cart when you go to the supermarket.

This is because you cannot eat something that is not in the house, so it is important always have fruit in the kitchen and try to turn it into dessertThat is, when a person wants to consume a sweet, eat fruit.