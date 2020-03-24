Two Mexican senators gave negative to coronavirus, or COVID-19, after presenting symptoms related to the condition, reported this Tuesday Ricardo Monreal, the head of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Upper House.

“So far there have been none (positive), there were two cases last week of a senator and a senator, who had pandemic-like symptoms and have already been ruled out, they came out negative, ”explained the also coordinator of the senators of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Monreal also indicated that, If a suspicious case is presented, the corresponding legislator will be tested “like any other person”. “If any senator feels bad, or a senator has pandemic symptoms, they will be tested immediately, or they will have it done, and they will be isolated,” he added.

Nevertheless, ruled out that members of the legislative body have privileges. “We want the Senate to be located in a caste. That the Senate submit, like any other citizen, to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, “he said.

But the brunette leader did not disclose more details about the lawmakers who had presented the symptoms, or what ailments they had, except that they were a woman and a man.

Health authorities confirmed on Tuesday that Mexico entered phase 2 of the coronavirus epidemic that affects not only the country but the entire world. In the national territory, there are already 367 cases of COVID-19 and there have been four deaths so far, in addition to a fifth Mexican who died in Peru from the same condition.

Ahead of the situation, the Mexico City government made the decision to close museums, bars, clubs, discos, steam baths, gyms, mass events in churches, cinemas, theaters, sports centers and zoos. These services have until this Wednesday, to make the necessary adjustments before proceeding to their closure.

The Mexico state, which surrounds the Mexican capital and of which a part is considered a Metropolitan Area, where hundreds of thousands travel to the city, announced similar closings this Monday. These preventive measures are given in the start of the so-called National Day of Healthy Distance, which proposes to suspend massive events and reduce physical and social contact during the next month.

Nevertheless, the Senate has not reached an agreement to suspend its legislative activities. This Tuesday, its scheduled plenary session is held with some normality, although, to avoid violating the instructions of the capital government regarding the concentration of people, the assembly will be held in a particular way.

On the premmises less than 100 senators must be present (They are 128 in total, minus at least 38 of them who will not attend because they are considered among the “population at risk”). A part of the legislators will be in the plenary room, but others will follow the discussions from their office.

It will be at the time of the vote when the senators enter the precinct and issue their position, always respecting the “healthy distance” and the preventive measures proposed by the authorities.

But the continuity of the subsequent sessions is unknown. This week, the opponent BREAD (National Action Party), reversed his position and proposed to continue the sessions, but remotely. “The call is that they are not stupid, the technological elements allow us to meet,” said Senator Damián Zepeda.

“In the Constitution It does not say that we must be physically present, it speaks of presence and concurrency, but it can be virtual“Added the PAN. “The legal interpretation that we have is that it can be done remotely,” added Mauricio Kuri, the coordinator of the PAN legislators in the Senate.

According to the opposition, she is now Morena, with a majority in Congress, the party that wants to suspend the sessions even though last week he had also positioned himself completely opposite. However, the morenistas will not suspend sessions if there is no “comprehensive agreement” of all political forces despite having the votes to do so by a simple majority.

“Today could be the last session, although the period does not close, but the authorization would be announced to the Chamber of Deputies to stop sitting for more than three days and wait until April 30 to install the Permanent Commission ”, indicated Ricardo Monreal, Morena coordinator and president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Upper House.

It was precisely the PAN members who did not want to suspend the sessions. “I think it is safe for us to continue working in the Senate, in an ordinary way. The safest thing is that the session is not suspended, since there is no comprehensive agreement and each one will assume their responsibilityMonreal finished.

And is that even if there was a unanimous agreement that agreed to suspend sessions, the Chamber of Deputies is in recess and could not vote the authorization requested by the Senate for not sitting more than three consecutive days.

That is why Monreal advanced a possible solution. If next Thursday, when the next ordinary session of the Senate is scheduled, there is no quorum to start legislative work, It will be postponed until the following Tuesday and so on until the health contingency is overcome.