Two seats are raffled to travel to space with Virgin Galactics

07/14/2021 at 12:05 PM CEST

Immediately after Virgin Galactic completed its first fully crewed space flight, Omaze has launched a giveaway that offers the opportunity for anyone wins a spot on one of their first space trips. Until September 1, the drawing will be underway to raffle two seats on Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight, which is estimated to take place in early 2022. The prize also includes a tour of Spaceport America in New Mexico with Richard Branson, and also paid accommodation.

As with most Omaze gifts, there is no cost to participate. But you will increase your chances of winning if you pay for extra shares. The funds donated in the Omaze giveaway go to charities and in this case benefit Space for Humanity, an organization that hopes to make space more accessible to all and is home to the Citizen Astronaut Program, which gives leaders from various fields of science and technology the opportunity to apply to go to space.

If you are not familiar with Omaze, it is a site that raises money for charities through gifts and experiences.