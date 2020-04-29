Two Santa Fe prosecutors will be investigated by the Bicameral Commission of Agreements of the Santa Fe Legislature for alleged poor performance. These are Adrián Spelta, head of the Doloso Homicide Unit in Rosario, and Mauro Blanco, from Venado Tuerto.

In the case of Spelta, the investigation focuses on the house arrest that was granted to Emanuel Saldoval (known as Ema Pimpi) who was riddled with bullets in a house in Pago Largo at 600.

In the case of Blanco, is being investigated for using information from a dealer, a person who markets drugs, in order to investigate people who had stolen weapons from a home in the town of Hughes.

For the prosecutor Mauro Blanco, the accuser was already designated senator Joaquín Gramajo, while in Spelta’s case, the accuser will be the senator Lisandro Enrico

Support for Spelta

The Association of Prosecutors and Officials of the Public Prosecution Office (MPA) sent a letter to senator Joaquín Gramajo and the Bicameral Commission on Agreements that he chairs, with “considerations of interest in relation to the remission of records made by the General Management Audit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Accusation based on the consideration that Spelta has incurred the commission of an alleged “serious offense” that should be processed before the Legislature. “

The note has as its axis the case of Spelta, head of the Homicide Unit in Rosario and zone, who passed from the Audit to the legislators. The prosecutors issued: “The MPA Prosecutors cannot stop proposing once again – as we have done through the judicial action that we have initiated in due course – that the system of removal of prosecutors in the hands of the Provincial Legislature, becomes unconstitutional and constitutes a clear subjugation to the autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to the republican principles of government, and more worrying still, to the independence expected from the body in charge of the prosecution of crimes, the prosecutor, “they indicated in a section of the document.

The Serjal case, open

At the end of 2019, the Bicameral Commission, with its previous conformation, opened a process against Patricio Serjal, head of the Prosecutors of Rosario, for obtaining two 0km cars from the concessionaire of a businessman who less than a month earlier benefited from his signature with a cause file.

For that matter He was appointed accuser of the deputy Carlos Del Frade, of the Social and Popular Front. It should then be treated on the premises. The opening was endorsed without the preventive suspension, so Serjal remains in office.

