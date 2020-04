US astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoli Ivanichin and Ivan Vagner took off on Thursday for the International Space Station (ISS), leaving behind a planet confined and plagued by the pandemic.

The three men took off at 08H05 GMT from the Russian Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, according to images released by the US and Russian space agencies. They are slated to spend six months on board the ISS.