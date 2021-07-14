Two Russian swimmers who had to travel to Tokyo suspended for doping

07/14/2021 at 8:39 PM CEST

.

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) announced this Wednesday the temporary suspension of two Russian swimmers who were supposed to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, Alexandr Kudashev and Verónika Andrusenko, for violation of anti-doping rules.

As reported by FINA in a statement, the violation was detected with evidence provided by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) based on materials recovered from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

“FINA thanks WADA for its diligence in helping to ensure fair competition in Tokyo 2020,” declared federation president Husain Al-Musallam, adding that the entity “remains fully committed to protecting clean athletes.” .

The federation noted that the conduct and planning of the tests is in charge of the International Testing Agency (ITA), also in charge of managing the doping program of the Tokyo Games on behalf of the International Olympic Committee.

Russia, whose sports movement has been seriously affected by the institutionalized doping scandal, will travel to Tokyo with 335 athletes, fifty more than in the previous Olympic Games, according to the head of the Russian Olympic Committee (COR) reported at the end of June , Stanislav Pozdniakov.

Pozdniakov expressed his hope that Russian athletes will win approximately 50 medals at the Games, which would allow the COR to achieve a place in the top three.