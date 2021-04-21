two resounding minutes that everyone shares

Pepa Bueno in the studio of Hora 25. (Photo: CADENA SER)

They are just two minutes because they are circulating massively on social networks. The author of these words is the journalist Pepa Bueno, host of Hora 25, on Cadena SER.

The addressee of this editorial is the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who a few days ago said that leftist parties “need Madrid to continue with their roadmap, which is to break Spain, divide it territorially and create first-class citizens. and second. Second, the subsidized kept that they create as the queues of hunger so that people depend on them ”.

Pepa Bueno has spoken about these statements in her program.

“You can disagree on the causes, you can discuss strategies to combat them, you can do almost anything, except despise those people who get in line to get basic food,” said the journalist.

And he added: “Maintained. Today Ayuso has wanted to fix it, saying that she has not caused those queues of hunger. As if that was the question. The point is that she is the sole owner of the words that we have just heard, kept, who get in a public queue, to be given food, kept “.

Pepa Bueno went on to say that Ayuso could call these people “maintained and sad” because “when they take the bag in the queue of hunger they go home instead of going to have a drink with their friends and family.”

“The campaigns are carried by the devil, many hours, a lot of microphone, a lot of fatigue and sometimes, underneath the marketing, deep thinking comes out. The poor, those maintained that neither undertake nor take cane ”, has concluded.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.