two Reddit shares to buy and hold

The forum of Reddit is still present among investors and although they are not thoughtful analyzes guided by investment logic, Petco Health Rg-A and Palantir Tchnl-A show solid sales figures and they are unlikely to regress based on David Jagieslki in The Motley Fool.

Stocks that are popular on Reddit often have attractive growth prospects. But they can also be risky investments and speculative purchases. An example of this is meme stocks that pay off over a short period of time and may not be suitable long-term investments.

“However, within Reddit’s wide range of stocks, there are some investments that you may feel comfortable holding onto for many years. Two popular stocks with retail investors that you can buy today and keep are Petco Health and Wellness Company and Palantir Technologies. With great potential and strong sales numbers, these are investments you can buy and forget”, Says Jagielski

A solid and long-term business

Petco Health offers pet owners the products and services they need to help care for their furry (or scaly, feathered, etc.) companions. Pet ownership grew amid the pandemic and sales in the industry totaled $ 103.6 billion in 2020, the first time the industry’s revenue passed the $ 100 billion mark.

While that may have been driven by people spending more time at home, those trends may not necessarily end any time soon. According Kate Lister of Global Workplace AnalyticsBy 2025, 70% of workers could spend a minimum of five days a month working remotely. And while people may not always be able to bring pets to the office, they can certainly keep them close by if they work at home. That’s why growth in the pet industry can continue indefinitely as remote work becomes more prevalent.

Petco is a fairly new stock and is has been listed on the markets since January. But with some attractive growth figures, it is already capturing the interest of retail investors. For the quarter ending May 1, the sales of $ 1.4 billion grew 27% year-over-year and the company reported a $ 8 million profit, In front of one loss of $ 31 million in the period of the previous year.

“The stock has seen some volatile trading as of late, rising above $ 28 earlier this month, only to drop back to around $ 22. Regardless of how much excitement you’ve been drawing lately from Reddit and elsewhere, the company’s underlying business is strong and there are many reasons to be optimistic in the long term”Says Jagielski.

Not suitable for impatient but growing

One thing that often wows Reddit investors is a company that has a CEO who can be a bit outspoken. An example of this is Elon Musk, but the Palantir leader does not go to that extreme.

Alex Karp he is not afraid to speak his mind. He suggested that speculators could look elsewhere if they were impatient, telling CNBC earlier this year: “We are in this for the long haul. If you are speculating or thinking in the short term, there are a lot of other things to invest in. “

Palantir has been showing strong growth as of late with sales of $ 341 million for the three-month period ending March 31, an impressive 49% more than the previous year. However, investors may be disappointed to learn that the losses of the company are also growing; in fact, they nearly doubled year over year, going from $ 54 million to $ 123 million. The operating expenses during the most recent period they represented the 112% of revenue, up from 103% in 2020.

The tech firm is spending more on staff and growing its business. As of March 31, had 149 clients, in comparison with the 131 from the previous year. In addition to government agencies, it points out that it has as clients “leading companies in various commercial sectors.” And it is also generating more revenue per customer. Their Top 20 clients have spent an average of 34% more during the last 12 months than in the previous year.

The firm is doing a great job of growing its business and diversifying with a broader client base, and that can pay off in the long run. With a fast-growing company, breaking even may take some time.

But the potential is there. Palantir’s focus is on data and making better decisions, especially for companies that need to be more agile, and that will only become more important in the future. This is why, while the stock may be popular with Reddit investors, it is also an all-around solid growth stock that can look great in any portfolio, ”concludes Jagielski.