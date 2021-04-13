Two private label deodorants, among the best antiperspirants for OCU

A woman compares between two deodorants in the supermarket. (Photo: sergeyryzhov via Getty Images / iStockphoto)

With the hot months just around the corner – and with them, the camachinas – many Spaniards worry about choosing a good deodorant that doesn’t leave them in the middle of the day. With all the offer that you find in supermarkets, it is sometimes difficult to choose: which is the most effective as an antiperspirant? Which one stains clothes the least? Which one has better ingredients?

To answer these questions, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has compared ten antiperspirant deodorants, four in spray and six in roll-on that are sold for women or considered unisex, easy to find in supermarkets and drugstores. The list includes those of well-known brands such as Dove, Nivea or Sanex but also a couple of private labels.

In addition to having them analyzed in a laboratory, a use test was carried out with women who used them blindly for five days. All ten deodorants were shown to be effective in terms of odor, but not in perspiration: three of them failed to significantly limit perspiration.

Among the conclusions of the OCU, it is striking that white label products are among the highest quality. Thus, the OCU highlights Mercadona’s Deliplus Aloe ‘ball’ deodorant, which costs 0.75 euros. According to their analysis, it is effective against odor and sweating, although some users criticized its aroma and excessive humidity during application.

Deliplus aloe care roll-on deodorant 0% alcohol. (Photo: Screenshot of Mercadona’s website)

In the sprays section, the OCU highlights Dove’s, on sale from 2.75 euros, with “excellent results in the user test”.

Dove Original Deodorant. (Photo: Screenshot of Mercadona’s website)

As a “master purchase”, the Organization chose Lidl’s One Hundred Total Invisible roll-on, which it considers to be of good quality for only 0.69 per container.

Hundred invisible deodorant from Lidl. (Photo: Screenshot of the Lidl website.)

According to the OCU, spray products tend to stain clothes more …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.