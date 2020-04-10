The women suffered from morbid obesity, hypertension and gestational diabetes.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported that in the country the first two deaths from the virus in pregnant women.

In a press conference from the National Palace, he explained that one of them suffered gestational diabetes and other hypertension; both were morbidly obese.

López-Gatell recalled that Mexico probably in the next 15 days will go to Phase 3 transmission by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

