Two possible Spanish championships in Las Palmas

After the null fight in the Spanish lightweight championship last Saturday between Zeus of Arms Y Carlos perez, the Spanish Federation has decided that, if they wish, they can maintain their position as co-applicants and dispute a new duel for the vacant belt.

The promoter of the Premier Boxing event would like to repeat, but joining this rematch, another with the Spanish bantamweight championship at stake, which we talked about in Espabox, Jacob Barreto vs. Nano Santana.

Negotiations will begin so that this project can be carried out with two Spanish championships in the same gala, and it would also be in Las Palmas.