Two positives in Slovakia with less than a week to play against Spain

06/17/2021 at 5:18 PM CEST

The losses of players by Covid-19 in the Euro Pandemic Cup has become the new normal. The last cases are those of the Slovaks Denis Vavro and another member of the team. Slovakia will play in six days against Spain in La Cartuja, on June 23 at 6:00 p.m. Your coach, TarkovicHe spoke about it at a press conference where, in addition to the player, he revealed the positive from another member of the coaching staff: “These things happen. It’s hard for the player. It’s a shame, but he’s out of the tournament.”

“Both have been isolated. We are collaborating with the Russian health authorities. We are taking all the steps to prevent the spread of the virus“He explained about the health security measures that have been taken with the two cases of Coronavirus in the combined.