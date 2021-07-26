Two polls place Casado at the gates of an absolute majority with Vox

Pablo Casado, in a file photo (Photo: Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press via .)

Two new polls once again give the Popular Party a significant growth in voting intention. Of course, to govern, Pablo Casado would necessarily have to look for a clear government partner. Vox. And in one of these barometers the effect of the reshaping of the Pedro Sánchez government is evident, giving the PSOE a new rise. This is the result of the Sigma 2 survey for El Mundo, while the GAD3 survey for ABC attributes a fall to the Socialists.

The first of the forecasts includes that the majority of the citizens consulted would vote for the Popular Party in hypothetical elections, with the PSOE consolidating its pull for the ministerial remodeling with a rise of almost one point. In the case of the second poll, the PP reaches 139 seats compared to 101 for the Socialists. Vox falls to 37 deputies, while Unidos Podemos stands at around 23.

The raw data from the CIS

It is not the only demographic work that has been published this Monday, since the firm Elemental Research has analyzed the raw data of the latest barometer of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS). Speaking to Cadena Ser, the director of the company, José Pablo Ferrándiz, explained that if the data is analyzed globally “there is a turnaround in the first position.”

According to these data, PP and Vox would remain at the limit of the absolute majority with 174 deputies, requiring the abstention or the support of Ciudadanos and Navarra Suma. Precisely, the orange formation goes wrong, achieving a single hypothetical seat that would be decisive for the formation of the government.

All in all, the latest CIS report keeps a rising PSOE at the fore after the changes made in the Government.

With Rivera, no

For its part, La Razón produces a survey focused on potential voters of the Popular Party carried out by NC Report. In this, the rejection in the electorate of the PP that the founder of Ciudadanos Albert Rivera occupy a position of relevance in the formation is evident. 64% reject this option compared to 29.6%.

This same survey also measures the leadership duel between Pablo Casado and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Those asked opted for the president of the PP with 51.8% compared to 39.8% of the regional leader.

