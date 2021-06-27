06/27/2021 at 7:19 PM CEST

.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso (Alpine), double world champion of Formula One, who finished ninth in the Styrian Grand Prix, the eighth of the World Cup, said this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg that the two points he added are “welcome” and that he hopes “it will rain” in seven days, when in this track is disputed the Grand Prix of Austria.

“The truth is that It has been a race that has given us a lot of work since the start“Alonso, 39, admitted that, after two absences, he returned to Formula One with the team with which he won his two world titles (2005 and 2006, when it was called Renault).

“Holding on with the red (the soft tire) until lap 30 was not easy“, explained Alonso, owner of the 32 victories that Spain has throughout its history in Formula One.

“In the end, we came out eighth, but we were ninth in qualifying. And ninth we are done, so these are two points that are welcome“, commented the one from Oviedo, who is eleventh in the World Cup, with 19 points.

“We knew that we were out of position and that we had to try to hold the points, because (the Monegasque) Charles (Leclerc, from Ferrari) fell to the last place after the puncture at the beginning and finished ahead of us (he was seventh), “explained Fernando this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring.

“That shows they are in another league, so next weekend we will have to wait for it to rain. Because the cars will be the same“, said Alonso, referring to the fact that the Spielberg circuit will host in seven days the next Grand Prix, that of Austria.

“I don’t know where we could get something from these days, I do not know if it will be so positive to do two Grand Prix so in a row“said the Spaniard from Alpine.

“But it is clear that for us it is going to be another difficult weekend. A couple of points; or one, I think it will be the maximum we can aspire to next week, “he declared this Sunday, at the Spielberg circuit, the Asturian Formula One double world champion.