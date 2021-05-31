Two players injured in Turkey after surreal bus accident at promotion party

Two Kocaelispor players were injured in the celebration of the club’s promotion to the Turkish Second Division: one of them decided to rush from the bus after going through a very low tunnel

Tremendous scare in Turkey. The celebration of promotion to the Turkish Second Division of the Kocaelispor could end in tragedy: two players were injured during team celebrations. It all happened when the celebration bus entered a very low tunnel that forced the players and members of the coaching staff to bend down so as not to suffer a strong impact on the head. However, one of them decided to rush from the second floor of the bus and another suffered a severe blow to the head and fell collapsed. Both have had to be transferred to the hospital.