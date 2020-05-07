Many world soccer players still don’t know what will happen to their respective futures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Without going any further, several took advantage of this stop to dialogue with different media and tell what could happen when the ball rolls again.

In this same line, Gustavo Cabral and Giovanni Moreno They left the door open to hit Racing around the near future. The two players, much loved by the fans, admitted that they would like to return to the Academy.

“I would love to return to RacingIt is something that I keep in mind because the fans every time I come across them tell me that I have to go back. When I was there I had to live difficult moments in Racing, when the bankruptcy happened I was in the lower divisions and then we were about to descend, the fans were annoyed with that situation. You see the club now and it is very good, he grew a lot and wins titles, seeing him play is nice and I think it is very important what Diego Milito and Lisandro López do, they go down a very defined line, “said Cabral, in dialogue with Crack Sports.

The 34-year-old defender, who currently plays for Pachuca in Mexico, debuted in Racing’s first in 2003 and then went through River, Tecos de Mexico, Levante and Celta de Vigo before reaching his current team.

For his part, Gio Moreno He appeared in a live by Joselito Amado and made it clear that he would sit down to talk with the leaders of the Academy to define his future. “If I can, I will go back to Racing, we will talk there,” wrote the 33-year-old Colombian, who for now plays for Shanghai Shenhua in China.

The truth is Sebastián Beccacece will have to define if he is interested in having them or not for the next season. It should be noted that another who applied to return to Racing was Maxi Moralez, but for now they were only wishes of the player. Will Becca call them?

