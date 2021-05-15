Two planes collide over Denver and land uninjured

Two planes collided in midair near Denver, leaving one nearly split in half and forcing the pilot of the other to deploy a parachute. Surprisingly, both planes landed safely and no one was injured, according to authorities.

Miami World – AP

Both planes were preparing to land at a small regional airport in a Denver suburb on Wednesday when they collided, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and South Metro Fire Rescue.

“Every one of these drivers needs to go buy a lottery ticket right now,” said Arapahoe County Deputy Sheriff John Bartmann. “I don’t remember anything like this – especially everyone walking away. I mean that’s the amazing part of it. “

June Cvelbar told KUSA television channel that she witnessed the collision while walking through a state park.

“I saw two planes in the sky. I saw a larger green plane, which I thought was a tow plane, along with what I thought was a glider being towed by it. I heard a noise, but did not realize that the two planes had collided, “he told KUSA in an email.

Cvelbar said he saw the green plane fly away and shortly after saw the smaller plane deploy its parachute. He said he initially thought it was a training exercise.

“When I realized that the small plane was going down, I ran towards it. The pilot and his passenger were up and running, ”Cvelbar said.

Shelly Whitehead told KCNC-TV that she was in her kitchen when she heard a loud bang that sounded like a firecracker. He ran out into his yard and saw the plane that deployed the parachute coming down in the field behind his house.

“I thought, ‘Is this someone who just jumped out of a plane? And then I realized that the parachute was connected to a plane, ”he said. “I thought for sure they weren’t going to get out of there.”

The pilot was the only person aboard a twin-engine Fairchild Metroliner that landed at Centennial Airport despite significant damage to its tail section. The plane is owned by a Colorado-based company, Key Lime Air, which operates cargo planes.