The President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, and the Minister Juan Carlos Jobet, at the Palacio de La Moneda. Corbis via .

In the worst weeks of the pandemic in Chile – with 806 deaths, 77,961 infected and full intensive care beds in Santiago – the covid-19 has reached the summit of the Chilean Government. Two ministers of Sebastián Piñera have given positive, so they are isolated. The first case to be confirmed was that of the Minister of Public Works, Alfredo Moreno, 63, while on Monday night La Moneda reported on the situation of Juan Carlos Jobet, the Minister of Energy, 44.

While Moreno has not presented symptoms, as reported by the minister himself on Monday through social networks, Jobet started with some discomfort on Saturday and went to her home waiting for the confirmation of the PCR test, which finally tested positive. Neither of the two has had direct contact with the president in recent days, as reported by the Executive.

Who has had daily meetings with the president is the undersecretary of care networks, Arturo Zúñiga, who this afternoon reported that he will begin a preventive quarantine for having had close contact with a positive case of covid-19. Zúñiga is one of the three key health posts in the context of the pandemic, in charge of transferring patients to other regions and increasing the number of respirators, among other functions. “I will be teleworking,” said the undersecretary on Twitter.

Last week, three other Piñera ministers were held in preventive confinement for having had a relationship with other infected: the Interior Minister, Gonzalo Blumel, the Head of the Treasury, Ignacio Briones, and the head of Social Development, Sebastián Sichel. All three, however, returned to their normal duties after further PCR examinations, although they did not remain in detention for 14 days. Since the start of the pandemic in March, there have been three small outbreaks at the government headquarters: in police, between officials and a cameraman for a television channel.

The covid-19 has affected different authorities of the Chilean State, especially in the Parliament, based in Valparaíso, about 100 kilometers from Santiago. So far there are four infected with covid-19. In the Senate, José García Ruminot (65 years old) and Manuel José Ossandón (57 years old) – both from the ruling National Renewal party – and the Christian Democrat Jorge Pizarro (68 years old). The first known case had been that of the socialist Rabindranath Quinteros, 76, but it was finally reported that his examination was a false positive. It was a controversial case, because the parliamentarian traveled by plane from southern Chile to Puerto Montt, some 1,000 kilometers south of the capital, without waiting for the result of his PCR test, as indicated by the protocols of the Ministry of Health. In the Chamber of Deputies, meanwhile, until now there is only one confirmed case: the parliamentarian Marcela Sabat (39 years old), also from the Government party National Renewal.

Since the pandemic in Chile began – on March 3 the first infected person was known -, in Congress it began to work in a mixed way: with parliamentarians participating telematically and others in person. In the Senate, however, when the Quinteros case came to light two weeks ago, it was decided to close the headquarters and hold sessions only remotely. But in the Chamber of Deputies it continues to operate in a mixed way, both in the Chamber and in the sessions of the specific working commissions, despite the fact that the Sabat parliamentarian has tested positive.

The high numbers of infected in the country and the outbreaks in the Government and in Parliament have pushed authorities to postpone the president’s annual message to Congress, scheduled for June 1. Piñera’s public account would be carried out on July 31 telematically, in an unprecedented event for one of the greatest republican traditions in Chile.

The Chilean capital has been in total quarantine since Friday, May 16, after the number of infections in the city skyrocketed, especially due to the arrival of the virus in vulnerable sectors. According to the report of this Tuesday of the Ministry of Health, in the last 24 hours 45 people died, so for the sixth consecutive day the daily death toll exceeds 40. Throughout the country, 1,202 patients remain hospitalized in care units intensive, 1,029 with mechanical ventilation and 229 in critical condition.

Mortality is still around 1%, but both the public and private systems – which are being centralized by the Government – are almost at the limit. Nationwide, 86% are busy. In Santiago, meanwhile, it is already 95%, so dozens of patients are transferred daily from the capital to other regions of the country. The Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, has indicated that the health system is under an “unprecedented” requirement and that of the new daily infected – about 4,000 – approximately 15% will require hospitalization (about 600). Salud has reported that there are currently 329 respirators available nationwide.