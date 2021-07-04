Two people die in a road accident in Coahuila

COAHUILA.

A strong accident claimed the lives of two people on the old Monclova highway, around 6:00 p.m. this Saturday in the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila.

The unit ended up leaving the road, falling into a dump, when taking a sharp curve in the road at kilometer 20.

The victims were at the Palo Blanco Dam and had gone out to buy some groceries when the accident suddenly occurred.

People who were traveling on the road notified the authorities, despite the fact that the cell phone signal is difficult to access at that point.

Paramedics and firefighters from Ramos Arizpe immediately came, who confirmed the death of the two people.

Elements of the different police corporations and the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Coahuila arrived at the site to pick up the bodies and transfer them to Semefo.