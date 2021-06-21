Two pedestrians were hit by a hit-and-run car in Miami – Telemundo Miami (51)

Two pedestrians suffered severe injuries after being hit by a vehicle that left the scene, this Monday morning in Miami, as confirmed by the police.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident that occurred in the area of ​​the Venetian Viaduct, while both pedestrians were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to Miami police.

The victims of the run-over are now in stable condition, police said, who have not yet released information about the suspected driver or the vehicle involved.

The police opened an investigation for this fact.

