Being on the Ibex has many advantages. It offers you a lot of visibility among investors, especially among individuals, but also among institutional ones, specifically also, on foreigners. Let’s not say if it is about replicating the index and entering through the front door in investment funds with indexing. All of this is true and all companies want to be on the selective, for a reason.

There is life beyond the Ibex 35: two pearls of the continuous market that advance to double digits

But there is much more life crossing the border of the 35 strongest stocks on the market. And if not that they tell two of the values ​​that we are going to talk about today, Catalana Occidente and FCC. What do they have in common?. Four things to start:

They are getting off to a good start to 2021 with earnings far exceeding the 10% barrier.

They capitalize above 4,000 million euros.

They outperform IBEX 35 stocks such as Acerinox, CIE Automotive, Viscofan or Banco Sabadell in market value.

They are part of the Spanish Continuous Market

In a month the Spanish insurer will hold its Shareholders’ Meeting at which the company’s dividend will foreseeably be approved. And it will accept the complementary of 0.4057 euros gross per share, as in 2020. It will become effective on May 12 and will complete the 0.8821 euros per share that it plans to distribute among its shareholders this year. The reason is found in the company’s decision to reserve 397.33 million and dedicate almost 106 million to remunerate its investors. Save for what may happen, hence the reservation charge.

A company that is doing very well in the market this year. So far this year it has risen by 17.22%, with levels that barely separate its closing price yesterday from yesterday’s highs by 3%. In March, a positive balance also for the value that has risen in its price by 10.4%. Its capitalization reaches 4,080 million euros.

Gone are the poor results of 2020 when they earned just over 270 million euros, that is, 36.4% less than a year ago, mainly due to the fall in credit insurance. Its recurring result fell, due to its poor evolution, by 79%. In this 2021 it is already implementing a reorganization of this division of its policies.

Its brand, yes, remains on the rise. Specifically, its brand value has grown by 1.8%, contrary to the downward movements of the sector. It is number 31 among the most valuable in our country, according to Brand Finance and the second insurer on the list after Mapfre.

The construction company and service company is an old acquaintance of the IBEX 35, in which it was until 2016 and from which it left due to the concentration of its capital in the hands of Carlos Slim, who since last year and through his investment vehicle Carso , already owns 74.15% of the company and the Mexican businessman an additional 7%, at the end of last year.

This circumstance and the diminishing presence in the shareholding of Esther Koplovitz, but which still reaches 4.57%, make FCC a value, which by trading volume cannot be in the selective with only 13% of capital floating on the market. Remember that as an anecdote, Bill Gates joined the company in October 2013 and has not moved from there. It owns 5.736% of its capital.

Beyond that, the truth is that the company capitalizes 4,115 million euros, even above Catalana Occidente and half a step away from Inmobiliaria Colonial, and even surpassing Merlin Properties at the close of yesterday. So far this year it has risen 14.32% and in March the value has risen 2.6%.

For Banco Sabadell, it is a company that is evolving well in its Services and Water businesses, on which it will base its future growth and with opportunities due to its regulatory environment. It draws attention to its limited liquidity with only a floating capital, which is listed on the market at 13% as we have already indicated, the main reason why it cannot return to selective. But it welcomes its financial optimization and despite its upward trajectory so far this year, it gives it a target price of 12.80 euros, with purchase advice and potential of 27%.

