two out of every three inhabitants already have at least one dose

A health worker administers a Pfizer vaccine to a young man in Tarragona (Photo: SOPA Images via .)

Another step on the road to immunization. Spain has, as of this Friday, two out of every three inhabitants with at least one dose of the vaccine. The latest Health update exceeds that percentage and puts the number of citizens with the first ‘puncture’ at 67.1%, a total of 31,851,618.

In total, 56,186,601 vials have already been administered, which means that there are almost 27 million (26,933,847) with the full schedule, 56.8%. This Friday is the last balance of July, a month to see if the goal set by Pedro Sánchez is met for a long time to have 70% immunized at the end of August.

At the national level, the communities have inoculated 96.6% of all vials received this Friday, leaving a stock of about two million saved. Extremadura and Asturias, with more doses given than units received, are the most ‘compliant’, unlike La Rioja (92.9%) and the Balearic Islands (93.2%), in addition to Ceuta (88.2%) and Melilla ( 82.4%). Madrid has put 96.5% and Catalonia, 95.1%.

There is still a gap with young people

By age group, with at least one dose there are 100% of those over 80 years of age and 99% of those aged 70-79 years. For those aged 60, the rate remains very high, 96.5% and for those aged 50-59 it reaches 91.7%.

The percentage is decreasing according to the younger groups. The population aged 40-49 years has 82.8% with the first vaccine, which goes to 65.4% for thirty-somethings. There is an important jump for young people from 20-29 (the group most affected at the level of incidence by the fifth wave), with less than half, 47.0%. However, it plummets to 12.1% for teens under 20 years of age.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

