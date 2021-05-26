“Two out of every three customers who think about changing their electricity company, have Holaluz as their first option”

Despite belonging to the lighting sector, they are said to be somewhat gloomy. What is the differentiating value of Holaluz and how is the customer convinced that they are a safe bet?

Holaluz addresses the residential client and small businesses such as a restaurant or a hairdresser, and we offer them 100% green energy without having to pay more for it, as well as a savings on the monthly bill of between 10% and the 20%, thanks to the intensive use of data technology and always putting customers at the center.

The value proposition is delivered with the so-called “unbeatable strategy”, which is the generation of trust. At Holaluz we do not sell light or solar panels, what we sell is a long-term relationship with our customers based on trust and this means that we have the best customer satisfaction index in the market and that we are number one in consideration and recommendations. .

We convince people to trust us by telling the truth, asking for forgiveness when we make a mistake, genuinely listening to their needs, and solving what’s behind them. By being very consistent in each of these points of contact, we can build an on-top brand of a commodity that makes people want to belong to a company that is changing the world.

Almost a year after the so-called Rooftop Revolution and in the midst of a pandemic, where is this project at? How has it progressed since its inception?

We launched the Rooftop Revolution in July and closed 2020 with 4,033 installations. Now we are finishing closing a financial structure that allows us to step on the accelerator to start scaling this number of facilities, since it is an important focus for Holaluz.

How does Holaluz see the year 2021 at the business level? What are the forecasts after 2020 in which the number of customers has grown by 30%?

Holaluz remains firm in the Strategic Plan at the end of 2023, with a million clients in Spain in the residential segment and the p of SMEs, as well as 50,000 revolutionized roofs, which is what we are going to focus on in 2021.

Businesses face a more aware and better informed consumer. How does this new type of consumer affect the energy sector?

The more informed and more aware the consumer is, the more likely we are to become a Holaluz customer. We have a 66% consideration; Two out of three customers who are thinking of changing their electricity company have Holaluz as the first option when they meet us, therefore, our challenge is to make us better known to a whole universe of potential customers.

Could we talk about a short-term GreenTech boom? Where do you see the opportunities?

The number of opportunities in this segment is very large, a lot is being invested in centralized generation, which is interesting and powerful, but so is investing and transforming an asset that already exists, the 10 million roofs with a sun that already exists. shines on them, to transform them into a distributed generation that disrupts the Spanish market, where we went from a 100% centralized model and not all renewable, to a combination of both models completely renewable.

PVPC or Mercado Libre 2021. Where is the price difference for the consumer?

PVPC is a product that transfers risk from the spot market, which is a market where 24 prices are set each day for the next day, to an end customer who does not have any capacity to manage their demand, that is, does not have a vision energy management how you can have a large industry.

Holaluz puts its technology at the service of the customer, taking away any risk and is concerned that each month is paying the minimum possible in this fee, automatically optimizing its power each month on a recurring basis, even when their consumption conditions change, for example, during confinement, optimizing transport and distribution costs and looking at each of the lines so that you do not pay for things you do not need.

We do not offer PVPC because we do not think it is a suitable product for the type of client we are targeting. In fact, a study on our price strategy as a case of differentiation within the market has just been published at Harvard, on how through this quota strategy we can offer a greater service and a greater delivery of value to the customer to whom we provide We manage that it is the residential client and the small SME.

On several occasions, Holaluz has been used as an example of a company in the relationship with workers. In this sense, what is your management model?

We work for objectives and we are also a company 100% committed to the gender equality unit, therefore, we have half of women in all teams and levels.

When we decide what are the objectives for which we are going to fight we divide them into quarters and each one of them in thirteen weeks, therefore, once everyone knows what they have to do, who are we to tell people to what time do they have to arrive or what time do they have to leave, what time do they have to eat, if they want to work from Monday to Friday or from Sunday to Thursday, etc. We work with absolute flexibility, we measure the objectives and we worry about having the best. Then we take care of having a context, some environmental conditions where we put our five corporate values ​​into practice every day. This builds a corporate culture that allows each of us to develop into the best version of ourselves.

Holaluz leads the ESG Risk Rating ranking, which measures the sustainability of listed companies based on their environmental, social and corporate governance performance in the electricity companies category. What has it meant for you?

It has been a milestone in our history because we were born as an ESG company and we have “environmental social and governance” in our DNA and that a third party, worldwide in rating companies in terms of ESG, comes, analyzes us completely and we achieve Being the number 1 electricity company in the world is a satisfaction, a pride and a joy to see that what we have been doing for 10 years has a name and surname and is put on a blank sheet with a stamp that says’ you are the number 1 in the world in these terms. ‘