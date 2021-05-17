two out of every five people in the group have received threats in the last year

Áxel, a 25-year-old young man from Madrid, was going “on his ball” in the subway last March when, suddenly, a man in his 30s, without saying a word, yelled “fag” at him and he punched him twice. The result was three stitches in the cheekbone, weeks off work and psychological sequelae. Everything, for being homosexual. This is only one of the more than 50 assaults that has registered, so far in 2021, the Madrid Observatory against LGTBiphobia, an initiative that the Arcópoli association started to give support, accompaniment and visibility to the group, which continues to suffer daily discrimination despite the important legislative steps taken in recent years years since the World Health Organization (WHO) depathologized homosexuality such a day as today in 1990. That is why every May 17 the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is celebrated.

As exposed to 20 minutes Amanda Rodríguez, Deputy Secretary of Arcópoli, since they launched this service in 2017 the level of aggression has been maintained over time. This year 321 hate crimes were registered in the Community of Madrid; 345, in 2018; and also 321, in 2019. In 2020, despite the home confinement caused by the coronavirus pandemic, 260 cases were reported, ranging from physical to verbal assaults and those committed in networks. As Axel points out, the punch he received just two months ago it was the first physical assault he received, but before there were several verbal ones that were linked to “small discriminations in the day to day”.

To alleviate this violence, the Madrid City Council has announced the institutionalization, for this summer, of this Observatory, in which they intend to include different areas of the municipal government, political parties and associations. “We want to turn the accompaniment and counseling of victims of lgtbiphobic attacks into a public service,” he says. Ana Fernandez, general director of the consistory. While this municipal observatory is starting up, the City Council has also launched a pilot project for psychological and legal care that, in its first month of operation, has received nine complaints of hate crimes or discrimination. “What we have encountered the most has been verbal attacks, something that is becoming very normal,” warns Fernández, who explains that with this service, the City Council intends to “support” the victims, “That on many occasions they do not feel sufficiently accompanied”.

However, this violence it does not happen only in Madrid, but rather it is generalized. In Catalonia, for example, the Mossos d’Esquadra registered an increase in this type of aggression of 58% in 2019 compared to the previous year. In addition, since 2014 they have multiplied by three. That is why the fear that still persists in the group today is not surprising. According to data from a macro-survey carried out 140,000 people from 30 countries and recently published by the Agency for Fundamental Rights of the European Union, half of the LGTBi collective avoids holding hands with their partner in the street for fear of being attacked in Spain. In Europe, the percentage rises to 60%. The percentage of LGTBi people who have been harassed in our country is also important: up to 40% have received threats in the last year.

In the words of the recently created General Directorate of Sexual Diversity and LGTBi Rights, “much progress has been made in the recognition of the rights of people with a non-majority sexual orientation or identity”, but “there are still numerous gaps in achieving a full real equality “. In a statement signed this Monday, he narrates different types of violence that persist: from the conviction to the ostracism of “many” trans women, even the loneliness of the older LGTBi.

More than half of incidents go unreported

In conversation with 20 minutes, both the associations and the general director of Equality of the Madrid City Council insist on another fundamental problem of aggressions: that do not always turn into complaints. “It is necessary to reinforce the accompaniment so that those who commit these crimes go unpunished,” says Fernández.

According to the State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals (FELGTB), more than half (55%) of hate crimes committed against the LGTBi collective they are not reported. According to its 2019 hate crime report, of the 756 crimes that came to the attention of the state association, only 15% were reported to the police and 3% were brought to the attention of the Prosecutor’s Office. The FELGTB has also stated on other occasions that there are different types of violence that “not even” can be reported as they are not prohibited by law in some autonomies. For example, conversion therapies.

One in four LGTBi women has suffered discrimination at work

These are not the only data released by the FELGTB, which published a study on May 1 of this year, on the occasion of International Labor Day, in which it showed how one in four lesbian, trans or bisexual women had suffered some type of discrimination in the workplace. And it is that, in violence against the group there are also differences by gender, punishing more women, whether they are trans or cis. “LTB women are exposed to double labor discrimination due to machismo and LGTBIphobia”, defended the coordinator of the thematic year “Feminisms, equality and human rights” of FELGTB, Niurka gibaja, in the presentation of said study, which also showed revealed that 35% of LTB women still find it difficult to talk about the reality of their family in their work.