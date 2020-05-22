Five out of 10 workers in Mexico have purchased a product online since the quarantine began

In Mexico, two out of every 10 workers had to make adjustments in their home –such as optimizing services and office supplies– to continue with their professional tasks during the health contingency.

The survey “COVID-19, Main Disruptor of Teleworking ”, carried out among 5,000 workers nationwide by the company specialized in the provision of vouchers and cards, Up Sí Vale, also revealed that 33% of employees have not been able to carry out their professional duties during these weeks due to lack of tools or infrastructure in your home.

In the study, it was found that Mexican workers report that their household expenses increased during the home office forced by the COVID-19 pandemic: services such as water, electricity and gas rose up to 20%; the pantry 32% and household items about 20%.

Many of the collaborators are having an increase in electricity spending, have had to buy a new chair to work or have had to improve their internet service, “said Gerardo Yépez, CEO of this company during a virtual conference.

And although 31% of respondents say that their amount of work has increased, 45% of professionals mention that the home office will be part of the new normal to carry out their work.

But companies save

Yépez pointed out that it is important that companies provide what is necessary to their employees so that they have better conditions during their remote work so that it does not represent a blow to their pockets.

For this reason, this company that markets vouchers and cards for food or gasoline, among other products, has now launched a digital card to the market for companies to grant them to their employees as an incentive so that they can operate their office in House.

On the one hand, companies stopped having operating expenses, but people who are working from home are paying more for their services, which impacts their economy, ”said Charles Chamouton, director of Marketing and Innovation of that company.

The idea came from one of its collaborators and it materialized in a card with 2,000 pesos to cover the expenses of the company employees who were teleworking, said Chamouton, who also revealed that the company stopped paying around 500 thousand pesos. in office operations during the health contingency.

The survey also revealed that five out of 10 workers in Mexico have purchased a product online since the quarantine began and more than 60% have made online service payments.

With information from Carlos Tomasini