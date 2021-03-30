Two other court rulings require 25% of classes to be taught in Spanish in Catalonia

The Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has issued two judgments that annul the linguistic projects of the Bogatell public schools in Barcelona and Josefina Ibánez de Abrera (Barcelona) because they do not guarantee that at least 25% of the teaching is taught in Spanish.

The two judgments, issued by the fifth section of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the TSJC, also pronounce on the effect of the LOMLOE (known as the Celaá Law) and conclude that the previous situation does not change because, According to the doctrine of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, the character of the vehicular language of Spanish in the Catalan educational model derives directly from the Spanish Constitution.

Both sentences, notified this Monday, include the jurisprudence issued by the Supreme Court that “recognizes the actor the right of their minor children to receive, during their compulsory education, together with their classmates, in the center and course in which they continue their studies , an education that includes Castilian as a vehicular language, in reasonable proportion “.

The court understands that “in the absence of its concretion by the defendant Administration” the reasonable proportion is “to establish the minimum presence of Spanish as a vehicular language, in the course and class where the appellants’ son continues his studies, in 25% of the hours actually taught, and it must be taught in said official language, in addition to the area, subject or linguistic subject corresponding to its learning, at least one other area, subject or non-linguistic curricular subject of a core or analogous nature “.

The two sentences annul the language projects of the Bogatell school and the Josefina Ibáñez school, both public, because they do not consider Spanish as a vehicular language and they have not proven that 25% of curricular teachings are in Spanish.

The Assembly for a Bilingual School of Catalonia (AEB) has shown its satisfaction by the two new sentences because “they will force to change all the linguistic projects of the public educational centers of Catalonia which in 95% of the cases only establish that Catalan is the vehicular language of instruction”.

It demands the cancellation of all linguistic projects of Catalan educational centers that do not contemplate Spanish as a vehicular language of teaching and do not establish the minimum presence of Spanish in 25% of the actual teaching hours.

In this way, the AEB has announced that in the next few days it will formally request it from the Department of Education.

“It can be concluded that the judgments nullify the model of compulsory linguistic immersion in Catalan as it is considered contrary to the Spanish Constitution,” the asociation, which claims “a linguistic regime that is more favorable to the social reality of Catalonia”.