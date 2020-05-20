The Treasury Secretary and the president of the United States Federal Reserve spoke today about the economic crisis caused by a pandemic and, while the former supported pressure from the White House to reopen the economy, the latter proposed more state aid for workers, companies and states.

The bid for these two visions within the American State occurs while New York, the epicenter of the outbreak, continued today to reopen its districts and only left the city of the same name and all the regions bordering it under quarantine.

With more than 1.5 million infected and more than 91,500 dead, more than two-thirds of the country’s states have already begun to reopen their economies, as demanded by President Donald Trump, even districts like Florida, where the outbreak continues to grow.

The southern state today registered a decrease in new cases, but doubled yesterday’s deaths, the EFE news agency reported.

As reported by the local Health Department, 502 infected were registered in the last 24 hours and 55 died, most concentrated in two counties: Miami-Dade and Broward.

These figures, however, generate as much public pressure as the long lines that were seen today in the neighborhood known as Little Havana to receive free food.

In less than seven weeks, more than 36 million people signed up for unemployment insurance in the United States, marking the biggest economic downturn since the Great Depression.

The Trump administration has made it a priority to recover the country’s economy, especially before the elections of next November when the president is risking his reelection, and, therefore, he is currently discussing with the opposition what the new stimulus package should be like.

In the context of that dispute, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve (Fed) President Jerome Powell appeared before the Senate Banking Commission and offered two starkly different views.

Mnuchin warned that “there is a risk of permanent damage” to the US economy, if there is no progress towards a national reopening.

The Trump administration member acknowledged that the figures for the second quarter of the year will be bad, but predicted that “economic conditions will improve in the third and fourth quarters of the year.”

Both the White House and the official seats in Congress reject that the next economic stimulus package, valued at about 3 trillion dollars, includes state bailouts or direct aid that may end up in the hands of immigrants who live without papers, two initiatives included in the bill that already has a half sanction from the lower house.

Powell, on the other hand, did not ask for an immediate reopening today, but for the approval, as soon as possible, of direct aid to states, counties, cities, companies and workers to avoid a greater recession, according to the CNN channel.

“What Congress has so far been very powerful and adequate. But we need to step back and ask ourselves: ‘Is it enough?'” He said in front of the senators.

The new half-sanctioned stimulus package includes a trillion dollars to rescue the states and local governments hardest hit by the pandemic, and as a new batch of direct checks to millions of workers, this time including immigrants without legal residence.

From New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo again joined this federal strike and, in addition to rescues to the states, asked him to agree to put conditions on direct aid to companies.

“We learned the hard way in 2008 what it meant to give publicly uncontrolled millions of dollars to companies and banks to stabilize the economy after the mortgage scandal. And what did they do? The same people who created the scandal and those who saved the taxpayers were They distributed bonds and made parties, “assured the governor and asked that it not be repeated.

