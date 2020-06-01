ATLANTA – Two police officers were fired and three others were put into office duties for excessive use of force during the arrest of two university students in the protests this weekend.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she and Police Chief Erika Shields made the decision after reviewing footage from a Saturday night incident that was captured by a body camera and posted on the internet and local news.

“Excessive use of force is never acceptable,” Bottoms told reporters. Shields considered that the shots “are really shocking.”

The video shows a group of officers wearing riot gear and gas masks as they surround a vehicle driven by a man and a woman in the passenger seat. The police remove the woman from the car and apparently use a taser or an electric shock pistol against the driver. The woman is handcuffed while on the ground and the couple did not appear to resist the police.

Television reporters noted that moments before, the police had broken the car’s windows and punctured the tires.

Bottoms said the woman was released without charges. She added that the man was also released, and she ordered that the charges against him be dropped, without specifying the accusations he was facing. He did not identify either the students or the agents.

The mayor said that she delayed her press conference for several hours to be able to review all the images of the body cameras because she and Shields wanted to be sure of what had happened.

“I really wanted to believe that body camera shots would give the images more context that would allow us to better explain why we came to this,” Shields said. “And after spending most of the afternoon with the mayor, carefully reviewing the images, I knew I only had one option, and that was to fire the employees.”

Summary of Saturday’s protests by Andrea Cruz.

Bottoms said he has already contacted leaders from Spelman University and Morehouse University, where he said the victims were students. He pointed out that he also spoke with representatives of the students, but that he still does not directly dialogue with the couple.

Shields apologized and said he knows the officers’ behavior was unacceptable and created more fear.

“To be honest, the best thing you can do as a police chief is to intervene and clean up the mess in front of you,” Shields said.

“When something is wrong, we as police officers have to start dealing with it in the same way that we would deal with non-police officers,” Shields said. “For some reason, we have fallen into a gray area where there are different rules for law enforcement officers, and if we want to get out of that place where we are, then we must change the way we carry out internal procedures.”

Massive protests in several states could trigger new outbreaks of COVID-19 in the country.

.