Two of the ‘Los Malcriados 3AD’ fall in Cuajimalpa, main generators of violence

MEXICO CITY.- Two members of the ‘Los Malcriados 3AD’ gang were arrested this Thursday in the Granjas Navidad neighborhood, Cuajimalpa mayor’s office, during an operational deployment derived from cabinet and field work.

One of them is pointed out as the main operator of said criminal organization dedicated to the sale and distribution of drugs, extortion and collection of floors from merchants.

In @AlcCuajimalpa, we arrested one of the leaders of the criminal group “Los Malcriados 3AD”, responsible for the sale and distribution of drugs and generator of violence in #Cuajimalpa and #Naucalpan in the State of Mexico. 1/2 – Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) June 17, 2021

On Héctor Victoria Street, the officers noticed that a gun was being manipulated aboard a vehicle, so when they approached to verify the situation, the crew tried to flee.

The driver started the sports car and in his attempt to escape he hit one of the patrol cars. Finally the agents managed to apprehend them.

To the detainees, members of the ‘Los Malcriados 3AD’ gang, one of the main generators of violence in the western area of ​​the capital and the municipalities of Naucalpan, San Fernando and Huixquilucan in the State of Mexico.

In the preventive inspection, they were found four plastic bags with marijuana, labeled with various legends, a firearm supplied with five useful cartridges and four cell phones.

The detainees were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Prosecutor’s Office for Investigation of the Crime of Narcomenudeo, who will determine their legal status.

This arrest is an important step towards eradicating crime and violence. At @SSC_CDMX we are committed to protecting our # CiudadDeMéxico and we work hard for it. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/hzqoUhCUAy – Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) June 17, 2021

