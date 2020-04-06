The True Wireless headphones segment is growing remarkably in recent months. Not surprisingly, the new proposals from Samsung and Sony that we met last week, now add two models of the Chinese manufacturer TCL: TCL SOCL500TWS and TCL ACTV500TWS.

The two models were introduced at the last CES in Las Vegas, but it has been now, coinciding with the launch of the TCL 10 Series, when the brand has announced its arrival in Europe. And if there is something that characterizes these two new headphones, in addition to the fact that both are electrodynamic wireless in-ear headphones, it is their certification of water resistance and their long autonomy.

SOCL500TWS and ACTV500TWS datasheet

SOCL500TWS

ACTV500TWS

WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

IMPENDANCE

13 ohms

14 ohms

SCOPE

10 meters

10 meters

BATTERY

26 hours (6.5 hours + 19.5 hours with the case)

33 hours (6.5 hours + 26.5 hours with the case)

AUDIO CODE

A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP

A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP

CONNECTIVITY OF THE CHARGE CASE

USB Type-C

USB Type-C

Wireless

TOTAL WEIGHT

52 grams

75 grams

WATERPROOF

IPX4

IPX7

PRICE

99 euros

129 euros

Compatible with Siri and Google Assistant

TCL SOCL500TWS (left) and TCL ACTV500TWS (right)

Although the design is very similar, the new TCL True Wireless headphones differ in their water resistance certification: The SOCL500TWS are IPX4, that is, they support sweat, while the ACTV500TWS are IPX7, so they also withstand splashes. Of course, both have controls for calls and music, and are compatible with the main voice assistants (Siri and Google Assistant).

Both come with a carrying case that also acts as a charging case and is powered in both cases via USB type C, although ACTV500TWS case also supports wireless charging. Regarding autonomy, the SOCL500TWS promise 6.5 hours of continuous playback and an additional 19.5 hours with the charge of the case (26 hours in total), while the ACTV500TWS reach those same 6.5 hours of duration, but they get another 26.5 hours with the case (33 hours total).

In the technical section, the SOCL500TWS have a 5.8 mm speaker, while in the ACTV500TWS the size increases to 6 mm. The two models have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with a range of 10 meters and support A2DP, AVRCP, HFP and HSP audio codecs. If you look at the impedance, it is 13 ohms on the SOCL500TWS and 14 ohms on the ACTV500TWS.

Price and availability

TCL has confirmed that both headsets will be available by the end of the second quarter of 2020. The SOCL500TWS will be released in Phantom Black at a price of 99 euros, while the ACTV500TWS will arrive in Copper Dust color and will cost 129 euros.

