In the course of a recent review of documents at his home in Geneva (Switzerland), Rafael Saborit found two unpublished texts from his grandfather, Andrés Saborit (Alcalá de Henares 1889-Valencia 1980), leader of the PSOE, UGT and Youth Socialists between 1909 and 1934 as well as general archivist of the party, as defined by Indalecio Prieto. The texts were delivered in April 2018 to the Pablo Iglesias Foundation, conservator of his work, and the Saborit family commissioned César Luena, former secretary of the Socialist and Europarliamentary Organization, to publish it, now materialized, with the title In Defense of Julián Besteiro , a socialist, by the Sistema and New Library Foundation in collaboration with the Pablo Iglesias, Largo Caballero and the University of Alcalá foundations.

The two unpublished texts by Saborit address and claim the figure of Julián Besteiro (1870-1940), successor to Pablo Iglesias at the head of the PSOE and UGT, president of the republican courts, who died in the Carmona prison (Seville) a year after to be stopped by the Francoist victors in Madrid just after the Civil War. These texts are the culmination of Saborit’s enormous work on Besteiro, whose biography he published in 1961, and are an added contribution to the known investigations on the PSOE, such as those of Santos Juliá and Abdón Mateos, and those of Emilio Lamo de Espinosa on Besteiro.

The work brings together the text entitled Julián Besteiro, socialist, written by Saborit in 1970 and another from 1975 without a title that Luano has called In Defense of Julián Besteiro. The dates of its writing are key in the history of the PSOE, coinciding with its renewal congresses, that of Toulouse, held in 1972, and that of Suresnes, which elected Felipe González secretary general, in 1974. Saborit, who returned from exile in Geneva in 1977, he was received at the Barajas Airport by Gregorio Peces-Barba and Luis Gómez Llorente, representing the renewed PSOE, along with another delegation from Rodolfo Llopis’s so-called historical PSOE.

A plaque for Besteiro

On October 18, the Madrid City Council plenary unanimously agreed, not binding, to place a plaque dedicated to Julián Besteiro at his birthplace, Calle Costanilla de Santiago 16, in the center of the capital, on a proposal of the socialist group. César Luena, editor of the new Saborit texts, previously confirmed in the parish of San Ginés, where he got his baptism certificate, the birthplace of the one who was successor to Pablo Iglesias at the head of the PSOE.

Currently, the agreement is being processed by the Centro district board to confirm the decision of the plenary and set the date for the placement of the plaque that the Socialists consider suitable, in addition, to coincide with the 140th anniversary of the birth of the PSOE.

Saborit was a conciliator in the socialist conflict and In defense of Besteiro, referring to the internal divisions of the PSOE in the republican period, he calls for socialist unity with the intention that his party reflects on what happens to it in the seventies, Luena points out . Another key passage in which Saborit claims the validity of Besteiro refers to the relationship established between democracy and socialism, understanding that deepening democracy leads to socialism against the defense of the dictatorship of the proletariat, very present then on the left .

This reflection by Saborit evokes a 1984 text by Luena from the historian Santos Juliá who, referring to Felipe González’s socialism, points out: “For a current socialist, the only possible practice is that of the accumulation of reforms and the only real time is that that through the use of power we proceed to the rationalization and modernization of the State and society ”. For this reason, Luena describes Saborit as “the best link between past and future, reflecting in these texts the slow evolution of Spanish socialism from Marxist to other democratic and reformist, which is already in the work of Besteiro”.

Besteiro was a controversial figure in the history of the PSOE, which explains why Saborit, established as his defender, returned to him in the 1970s. “How many injustices have been committed when judging that exceptional man alive and dead!” He says in the first lines of In Defense of Besteiro. He remembers his support for the coup by Colonel Segismundo Casado against the Negrín government that led to the handover of Madrid to Franco. Saborit justifies Besteiro for trying to shorten a war he considered lost and to assume his responsibility while remaining in Madrid, which led to his personal sacrifice. “Today there is no debate in the PSOE. Their debate is historical ”, concludes Luena.

Saborit also defends Besteiro in his opposition to socialist collaboration in the first republican government (1931-1932). He highlights that it was not because he rejected the Republic but because he feared that the PSOE would be blurred in a government led by the bourgeois republican parties. And he claims as proof of his republican commitment his participation in the elaboration of the republican Constitution and his presidency of the Cortes. “The past is still a brilliant prologue to what has happened later,” concludes Luena, referring to the history of the PSOE and Besteiro’s vision of democracy and socialism.

