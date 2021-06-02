two new tablets with HarmonyOS and high-end features

Huaweio’s new tablets with HarmonyOS are here, and they come to compete with the iPad Pro and the Galaxy Tab S.

The catalog of Huawei tablets grow today with two new high-end models. The Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro are official, and stand out from the rest of the models launched by the company for being the first tablets in history to be based on HarmonyOS, the company’s new operating system.

The new generation of MatePad devices follow in the footsteps of previous models, featuring a minimalist and premium-looking design, and have a technical sheet made up of some of the most cutting-edge specifications available today.

Huawei MatePad 11, all the information

Huawei MatePad 11SpecificationsDimensions246 x 159 x 7.2mm

460 grams Display 10.9 inches

120 Hertz

2,560 x 1,600 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 RAM 8 GB Operating System Harmony OS Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear

– 13 MP

-8 MP

-ToF

Frontal 8 MP Battery 7.250 mAh Others M-Pencil 2nd Gen.

Mouse support

Wireless magnetic keyboard

4 microphones

4 Harman Kardon speakers

Collaborative Multi-Screen

Bluetooth 5.1

The smallest model in this family has a 10.9 inch LCD screen, with refreshment frequency of 120 hertz and Full HD + resolution. Its chassis is built in aluminum, and Huawei has achieved further reduce the margins surrounding the panel.

Besides, the 8 megapixel front camera, it’s found centered on one of the side edges, so that in video calls our eyes will look towards the center of the tablet, and not to the side as happens with models like the iPad Pro.

The tablet is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 platform, an updated version of the Snapdragon 865 from two generations ago. Accompany him 8 GB of RAM and a storage of 128 or 256 GB, with a 7,250 mAh capacity battery.

All of this is supported by the latest version of HarmonyOS, whose interface has been updated with respect to the current version of MIUI, to better adapt to the brand’s tablets.

And now the initial screen has a virtual dock where it is possible to set our most used applications, and where recently opened apps will appear. The appearance is very reminiscent of the latest iPadOS deliveries.

Huawei has also taken the opportunity to introduce a new version of your M-Pen stylus. In this second generation, the accessory has a transparent tip that allows you to see the trace made on the screen without having to lift it, and a Touch panel from which to change tools, undo changes or perform other actions.

Nor is the physical keyboard attachable via magnetic pins, with a increased key travel despite maintaining an ultra-thin format.

Huawei MatePad Pro, all the information

Huawei MatePad ProSpecificationsDimensions – 12.6-inch AMOLED display

60 Hertz

2,560 x 1,600 pixels

DCI-P3 Processor HiSilicon Kirin 9000 RAM 12 GB Operating System Harmony OS Storage 128/256 GB CamerasRear

– 13 MP

-8 MP

-ToFBattery7,250mAhOtherM-Pencil 2nd Gen.

Mouse support

Wireless magnetic keyboard

4 microphones

8 Harman Kardon speakers

Collaborative Multi-Screen

Bluetooth 5.1

Those who need a larger screen area they can choose the Huawei MatePad Pro, a tablet with 12.6 inch screen based on AMOLED technology, which yes, reduces its refresh rate up to 60 hertz.

This model has a Kirin 9000 processor, the same brain that gives life to the Huawei Mate40 Pro. The rest of the characteristics are similar to those of the smaller model, with the difference that we now have eight speakers signed by Harman Kardon, instead of four.

Price of the new Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad Pro and where to buy

The new Huawei tablets will be available in Gray in Europe. For now, the brand has not confirmed the price or the launch date of the devices.

